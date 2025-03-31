Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Position Lifted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893,947 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,344,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,485,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,028,000 after purchasing an additional 138,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,759,000 after buying an additional 129,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,814,000 after buying an additional 85,770 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,225,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,828,000 after buying an additional 1,039,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,135,014,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $431.84 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.21 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $404.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens lowered Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,745.11. This trade represents a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,970.80. This trade represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

