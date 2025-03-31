Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $273,000 in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $996,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,598,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,093,000 after buying an additional 104,452 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Premier by 554.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 83,831 shares during the period. Finally, Kennondale Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PINC opened at $19.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.38 and a beta of 0.39. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48.

Premier Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -840.00%.

In other Premier news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,708.56. This trade represents a 10.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

