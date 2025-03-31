Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$47.35 and last traded at C$47.28, with a volume of 73855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Empire from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$48.86.

Get Empire alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Empire

Empire Stock Up 2.7 %

Empire Announces Dividend

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Empire’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

Insider Activity at Empire

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Matthew Reindel sold 767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.11, for a total value of C$33,832.37. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 5,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.96, for a total value of C$240,715.84. Insiders have sold 8,190 shares of company stock valued at $370,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.