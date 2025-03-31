Everstar Asset Management LLC Acquires 199 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Everstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $298,327,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,153.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,132,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,505 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $461,600,000 after purchasing an additional 658,644 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,169,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $849,202,000 after purchasing an additional 571,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $87,924,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Frank D. Tsuru purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,802.30. This represents a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FANG. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $214.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Williams Trading set a $190.00 price target on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.33.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $157.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.09 and a 12 month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

