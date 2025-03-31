Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 9.5% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 35,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 69.1% during the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,127.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 781,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,985,000 after acquiring an additional 718,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 93,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,286.90. This represents a 31.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,515 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXR

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

NYSE EXR opened at $145.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.90. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.02 and a 52-week high of $184.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 160.40%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.