Family Legacy Inc. Buys 80 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 price objective (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.61.
Intuit Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ INTU opened at $598.92 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $553.24 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $595.90 and a 200-day moving average of $622.23. The company has a market cap of $167.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total value of $68,506.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,804. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,896 shares of company stock worth $82,946,716 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
