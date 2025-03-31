First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Short Interest Down 20.4% in March

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 55,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ FXNC opened at $22.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $202.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.57. First National has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $26.97.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. First National had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that First National will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXNC. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in First National during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First National in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group lowered First National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

