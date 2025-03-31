FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Everstar Asset Management LLC

Everstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,346,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,057,000 after buying an additional 171,955 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4,571.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 38,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE opened at $40.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.11. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 104.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FE. Wolfe Research downgraded FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FE

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.