Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Director Kurtis Paul Keeney Purchases 492 Shares

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Get Free Report) Director Kurtis Paul Keeney bought 492 shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.65 per share, with a total value of C$12,129.37.
Kurtis Paul Keeney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 26th, Kurtis Paul Keeney acquired 701 shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,372.31.
- On Thursday, March 20th, Kurtis Paul Keeney acquired 57 shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.17 per share, with a total value of C$1,377.52.
- On Friday, March 14th, Kurtis Paul Keeney bought 300 shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,020.00.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.9 %
TSE MHC.UN traded down C$0.72 on Monday, reaching C$24.01. 2,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$18.00 and a 12 month high of C$24.80. The company has a market cap of C$339.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Stock Average Calculator
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.