Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Director Kurtis Paul Keeney Purchases 492 Shares

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Get Free Report) Director Kurtis Paul Keeney bought 492 shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.65 per share, with a total value of C$12,129.37.

Kurtis Paul Keeney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, March 26th, Kurtis Paul Keeney acquired 701 shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,372.31.

On Thursday, March 20th, Kurtis Paul Keeney acquired 57 shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.17 per share, with a total value of C$1,377.52.

On Friday, March 14th, Kurtis Paul Keeney bought 300 shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,020.00.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

TSE MHC.UN traded down C$0.72 on Monday, reaching C$24.01. 2,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$18.00 and a 12 month high of C$24.80. The company has a market cap of C$339.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MHC.UN shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.