Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fortitude Gold Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTCO traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 58,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,450. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19. Fortitude Gold has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $5.73.

Fortitude Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th.

About Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

