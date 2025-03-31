Franklin Resources Inc. Has $796.78 Million Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,749,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949,414 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $796,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,323,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,501,000 after purchasing an additional 317,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DoorDash by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,395,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,616,000 after buying an additional 272,659 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in DoorDash by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,766,000 after buying an additional 700,465 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in DoorDash by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,654,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,652,000 after purchasing an additional 267,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $8,517,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,250.42. This represents a 58.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $284,423.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,584.10. The trade was a 8.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,445 shares of company stock valued at $62,258,130. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $182.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 676.33 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.00 and a 200-day moving average of $172.39. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $215.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.21.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

