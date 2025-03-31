FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,994 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $48.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

