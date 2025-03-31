General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up approximately 0.8% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $199.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. General Electric has a 12 month low of $133.99 and a 12 month high of $214.21.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.