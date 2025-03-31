Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 126,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 182,567 shares.The stock last traded at $31.99 and had previously closed at $32.84.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $804.47 million, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 213.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $171,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.