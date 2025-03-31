Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 126,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 182,567 shares.The stock last traded at $31.99 and had previously closed at $32.84.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $804.47 million, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 213.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $171,000.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
