Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,553 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Intel by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $113,244,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, InvesTrust acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $3,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $22.71 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

