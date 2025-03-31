Head to Head Contrast: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out 555.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Self Storage pays out 161.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $155.17 million 4.83 $35.59 million $0.18 60.58 Global Self Storage $12.53 million 4.54 $2.94 million $0.18 28.06

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Global Self Storage”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage. Global Self Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.2% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Global Self Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 0 6 0 3.00 Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus price target of $12.46, suggesting a potential upside of 14.24%. Global Self Storage has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.71%. Given Global Self Storage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Profitability

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Global Self Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 6.30% 8.53% 1.75% Global Self Storage 25.47% 6.55% 4.73%

Summary

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust beats Global Self Storage on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

