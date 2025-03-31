HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 10,819 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,819 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $25.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $142.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

