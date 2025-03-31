Hoey Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,739 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.3% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,200,485,000 after buying an additional 198,148 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 681 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $145,252,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 776.3% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 333 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total value of $31,853,653.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,241.12. This represents a 99.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,583 shares of company stock valued at $279,611,567. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $933.85 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $971.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $869.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.02.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

