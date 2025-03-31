Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Hoey Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 0.2% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $62.04 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of -36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $954,485.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,125. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,685 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,768 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.44.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

