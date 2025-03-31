Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Iberdrola Stock Down 0.7 %

IBDRY traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $64.49. 58,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,867. The company has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.95. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $46.99 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iberdrola to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

