International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 564,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 58,591 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $29,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in International Paper by 511.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,970,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,106,000 after buying an additional 2,484,386 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,019,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,632 shares during the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 287.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,327,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,151,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

International Paper Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $53.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.76. International Paper has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.83%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

