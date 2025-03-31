Intrust Bank NA Purchases Shares of 804 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 28,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.14, for a total transaction of $10,507,633.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,907.82. This trade represents a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $402,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,838.75. This trade represents a 21.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,070 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $336.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.19 and a twelve month high of $384.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.54.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $389.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on LPL Financial from $310.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.17.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

