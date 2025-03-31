Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $457.33 and last traded at $461.54. 17,206,387 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 35,008,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.94.
The stock has a market cap of $293.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $508.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.35.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
