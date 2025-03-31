Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $457.33 and last traded at $461.54. 17,206,387 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 35,008,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.94.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $293.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $508.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.35.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

