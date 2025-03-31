Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Lifted by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 266,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,714 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $46,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,521 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,384,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,921 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,348,000 after purchasing an additional 839,150 shares in the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,280,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,931,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $171.80 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $158.83 and a one year high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

