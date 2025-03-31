IPG Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $305.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.85. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $271.54 and a one year high of $337.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

