iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71. iRobot has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $86.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 2,712.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 386,189 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,003,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after buying an additional 295,997 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth about $1,556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 177,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 655,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 160,343 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

