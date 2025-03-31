iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Seven Mile Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $346,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,872,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,278,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

IWF opened at $360.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.14 and its 200-day moving average is $392.67. The stock has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $315.24 and a twelve month high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.