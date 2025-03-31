iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,393 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $27,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $289,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,514,000 after purchasing an additional 21,341 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 426,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,239,000 after buying an additional 83,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,622,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXX opened at $188.68 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $184.50 and a 12-month high of $267.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.43.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

