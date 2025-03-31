JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 2,308,613 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,215,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,308,613 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $308,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,180,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,725,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,039,000 after buying an additional 73,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth $19,632,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,663,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $22.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,113.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,400.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRG. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

