JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 102,090 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,089,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102,090 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $261,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.29.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:AIT opened at $225.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.68 and a 12-month high of $282.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.64%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

