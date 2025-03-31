Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $2.91 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1,501.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

