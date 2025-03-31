Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $480-488 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.94 million.

Shares of Loar stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.95. Loar has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $96.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.06.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. Loar's revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Loar will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Loar from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

