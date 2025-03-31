Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $148,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its position in Pfizer by 3.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 35,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 102,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 59.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 141,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 52,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.2% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 101,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $142.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

