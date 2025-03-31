Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $608,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $215.53 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.38 and a fifty-two week high of $226.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.1673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.