Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in March

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,200 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 834,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.8 days.
Metro Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MTRAF opened at $68.45 on Monday. Metro has a 52-week low of $50.75 and a 52-week high of $68.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.45.
Metro Company Profile
