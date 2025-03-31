Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in March

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,200 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 834,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.8 days.

Metro Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MTRAF opened at $68.45 on Monday. Metro has a 52-week low of $50.75 and a 52-week high of $68.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.45.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

