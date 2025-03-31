Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Phil Urban Buys 64 Shares

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Phil Urban purchased 64 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of £138.24 ($178.74).

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

On Friday, January 3rd, Phil Urban bought 57 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £137.94 ($178.36).

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of LON:MAB opened at GBX 212.02 ($2.74) on Monday. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52-week low of GBX 209.96 ($2.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 320 ($4.14). The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 226.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 247.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAB

About Mitchells & Butlers

(Get Free Report)

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.