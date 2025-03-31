Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 24,053 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,053 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $22,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Textron by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Textron by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 17,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Textron by 414.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 129,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 103,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXT. Vertical Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

Textron Trading Down 3.1 %

Textron stock opened at $72.92 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $70.14 and a one year high of $97.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.17.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. This represents a 23.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

