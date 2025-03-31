Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,244 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $26,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $121.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.94. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.71 and a 52 week high of $156.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.63.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

