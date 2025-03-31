New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,000. The trade was a 19.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 3.6 %

CRUS opened at $99.51 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $147.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.47 and its 200-day moving average is $108.16.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 16.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.