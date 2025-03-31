New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic
In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,000. The trade was a 19.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Cirrus Logic Trading Down 3.6 %
CRUS opened at $99.51 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $147.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.47 and its 200-day moving average is $108.16.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 16.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.
Cirrus Logic Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.
