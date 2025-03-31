Norges Bank Invests $197.43 Million in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,896,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,434,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 91.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 547.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in nVent Electric by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. CL King raised nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $52.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average of $68.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $51.99 and a 1 year high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.