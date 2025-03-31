Norges Bank Invests $223.20 Million in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,481,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,196,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in DocuSign by 309.2% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $676,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,732.77. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $3,601,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,050,742. This represents a 20.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,851 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,369 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DocuSign Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $83.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.18 and its 200-day moving average is $81.54.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

