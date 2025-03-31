Norges Bank Makes New $217.66 Million Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,039,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,658,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in IDEX by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 13.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 39.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at $232,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.71.

IDEX Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $180.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.49. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $177.71 and a 1 year high of $244.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

