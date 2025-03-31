O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 21,040 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 407,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,040 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $18,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Relx by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Relx by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Relx by 5.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its position in Relx by 5.2% during the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Relx by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $50.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.5586 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

