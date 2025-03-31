O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,471 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $13,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 171,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 18,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Barclays by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 489,281 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 64,801 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $911,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $15.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $16.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.2737 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

