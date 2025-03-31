O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $14.50 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.90.

SYK stock opened at $364.38 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $384.08 and a 200-day moving average of $374.37.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

