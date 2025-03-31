Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) Issues Earnings Results

Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Paragon Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS PGNT remained flat at $9.00 on Monday. Paragon Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 million, a PE ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32.

Paragon Technologies Company Profile

Paragon Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the automation, distribution, and real estate activities in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It offers various systems, software and services, including complete order fulfillment, assembly, product advancing systems, productivity, production and order fulfillment accuracy, and safety enhancements for automated material handling and order processing applications to distribution centers, manufacturers, and warehouses.

