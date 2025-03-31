Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE trimmed its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,397 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Parsons were worth $11,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Parsons by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,046 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $935,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Parsons by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth about $2,996,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Parsons from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Parsons from $122.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair raised Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.44.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $59.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.12. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $54.56 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Parsons declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 24th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

