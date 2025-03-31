Partners in Financial Planning Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $315.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.18. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $282.38 and a 52-week high of $350.23.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.