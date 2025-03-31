Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,845 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Elm3 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

