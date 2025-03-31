Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 507,398 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,490,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,398 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $44,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 178.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,412,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,936 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 71,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $55,566.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,602 shares in the company, valued at $473,639.92. The trade was a 10.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $144,094.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,059.40. This represents a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,064 shares of company stock worth $251,925 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

DAWN stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of -1.38. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $29.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.